Twitter's new feature will allow publishers to charge users per article

Twitter's new feature will allow publishers to charge users per articleElon Musk calls it a win for both media organizations and the public.Ameya Paleja| May 01, 2023 04:57 AM ESTCreated: May 01, 2023 04:57 AM ESTinnovationTwitter HQ in San FranciscoSundry Photography/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Starting in May, social media platform Twitter will roll out a new feature that will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis instead of having to buy a full subscription. The feature will work using just one click, CEO Elon Musk tweeted. Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.…— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023The move from Twitter is yet another change that Musk is making after shelling out $44 billion for the social media company last year. After laying-off thousands of employees, Musk is keen to change the platform into an everything company and has reportedly even merged it with his X Corp. While the new identity is yet to take form in the real world, Musk is trying out new things on the platform, such as allowing users to trade in stock and cryptocurrencies and, starting in May, letting publishers charge users based on articles they read. Move to win back favor with publishers? Musk's move could also be seen as a way to win back the favor of media organizations after some have left Twitter over labels that the CEO introduced last month. Interesting Engineering reported that NPR stopped sharing content from its 52 official accounts after it was labeled as a "U.S-state-affiliated media" under Twitter's new labels, something the media house vehemently refused. As with advertisers who deserted the platform when Musk took over, there are fears that media organizations could also leave en masse. However, Twitter hopes to reel them in by offering options such as the ability to charge subscribers for exclusive content and now even charging them on a per-article basis. See Also Media organizations could soon charge users on per article basis says Twitter CEOoatawa/iStock It is not clear how the feature will work with one click and how much cut Twitter plans to take from this service, where readers are likely to pay more for the article. It also remains to be seen if the feature will actually roll out in May, given Musk's over-ambitious deadlines. With Twitter Blue subscriptions not immensely popular and many celebrities refusing to shell out $8 a month for the verified Blue Tick, Musk-led Twitter is in desperate need of new sources of revenue, even if it is a trickle of individual reads rather than revenue from full subscriptions. Is it alluring enough to keep media organizations engaged, or are they considering porting to Jack Dorsey's Musk-free look-alike platform BlueSky? All will be revealed in the coming months. Most Popular HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerEV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolutionPhotos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storageScientists propose using lunar dust to block sunlight. What are the risks?Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationSpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosionForget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grassResearchers discover new method to collect water from humidity using organic crystals More Stories scienceThe “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to EuropeGrant Currin| 8/12/2022innovationGhanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal partsChris Young| 1/18/2023transportationForget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grassSade Agard| 12/12/2022