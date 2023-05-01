Twitter's new feature will allow publishers to charge users per article

Starting in May, social media platform Twitter will roll out a new feature that will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis instead of having to buy a full subscription. The feature will work using just one click, CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023

The move from Twitter is yet another change that Musk is making after shelling out $44 billion for the social media company last year. After laying-off thousands of employees, Musk is keen to change the platform into an everything company and has reportedly even merged it with his X Corp.

While the new identity is yet to take form in the real world, Musk is trying out new things on the platform, such as allowing users to trade in stock and cryptocurrencies and, starting in May, letting publishers charge users based on articles they read.

Move to win back favor with publishers?

Musk's move could also be seen as a way to win back the favor of media organizations after some have left Twitter over labels that the CEO introduced last month. Interesting Engineering reported that NPR stopped sharing content from its 52 official accounts after it was labeled as a "U.S-state-affiliated media" under Twitter's new labels, something the media house vehemently refused.

As with advertisers who deserted the platform when Musk took over, there are fears that media organizations could also leave en masse. However, Twitter hopes to reel them in by offering options such as the ability to charge subscribers for exclusive content and now even charging them on a per-article basis.