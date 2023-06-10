Ascender: A two-legged robot vacuum that can climb and clean stairs

There are cleaning enthusiasts for whom dusting and wiping the floor with a mop is therapeutic. And then there’s the rest of us, who will stall the dreaded chore for days on end. Saving our lives and energy for the last 25 years, the robot vacuum cleaner is a godsend. But what about stairs?

While it’s not the world’s first robovac (robot vacuum) which can climb stairs and clean them, the Ascender from Migo Robotics is promising to take it up a notch. “Multi-floor cleaning has never been so easy,” says the company website.

The product will be launched in August 2023

With a two-in-one vacuum and mop design, the Ascender relies on LiDAR scanners for vision to climb stairs and can cover up to 5,167 ft. sq. of space. Calling it a transformer-based artificial intelligence solution, the company said that the LiDAR + Vision brings unprecedented environmental sensing and reconstruction ability.