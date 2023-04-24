Two massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and China

As a solution to the unpredictable nature of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, gravity batteries are being pitched as an ideal remedy. To further this cause, Swiss startup Energy Vault is now completing two such units, which are situated near Shanghai in China and Texas in the United States.

The basic idea behind a gravity battery system is to lift a heavy object, such as a large mass of concrete or a weight, on a pulley, using energy from a power source. When energy is needed, the thing can fall, and the potential energy is converted back into electricity.

The firm's only gravity-based storage system does not rely on land topography or geology and "thus can be built almost anywhere either co-located with solar or wind plants or simply connected to the grid to support dispatchability and grid stability," according to a statement by the firm.

Low-cost bricks act as the moving blocks in such batteries

To use potential energy for energy generation, Energy Vault has replaced water in a conventional hydropower unit with "proprietary cement/polymer-based composite bricks that can be made of ultra-low-cost materials: soil, mine tailings, coal ash, incinerated city waste, and other remediation materials."