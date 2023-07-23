Two new US bills to protect workers from ‘intrusive’ AI surveillance

On Thursday, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. introduced two new bills to protect workers from intrusive workplace surveillance and so-called robot bosses, according to a report published by NBC News.

“I think generally everyone around here is keenly focused on providing a strategy to confront what can only be described as an awesome challenge for the country,” Casey told the news outlet about the new regulation he hopes will see the light of day soon.

“There are also some opportunities with AI, but the challenge of it is — I don’t think I have to exaggerate that.”

The first bill is called the No Robot Bosses Act and it will stop employers from relying solely on automated systems to conduct hiring decisions.