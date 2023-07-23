Two new US bills to protect workers from ‘intrusive’ AI surveillance

Two new US bills to protect workers from ‘intrusive’ AI surveillanceThe new regulation also seeks to prevent "robot bosses" that automate hiring decisions.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 23, 2023 09:56 AM ESTCreated: Jul 23, 2023 09:56 AM ESTinnovationNew US AI regulation is in the works.adventtr/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On Thursday, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. introduced two new bills to protect workers from intrusive workplace surveillance and so-called robot bosses, according to a report published by NBC News.“I think generally everyone around here is keenly focused on providing a strategy to confront what can only be described as an awesome challenge for the country,” Casey told the news outlet about the new regulation he hopes will see the light of day soon.“There are also some opportunities with AI, but the challenge of it is — I don’t think I have to exaggerate that.”The first bill is called the No Robot Bosses Act and it will stop employers from relying solely on automated systems to conduct hiring decisions. See Also Related AI regulation: Two bipartisan bills introduced in US Senate AI cameras are watching millions of cars in the US to nab criminals Military-grade AI may now be used to spy on American civilians “Systems and software, not humans, are increasingly making decisions on whom to interview for a job, where and when employees should work, and who gets promoted, disciplined, or even fired from their job,” a summary of the bill stated.“Maybe you’re a delivery driver and your employer’s tracking algorithm determines you’re not performing up to its standards — and then sends you an email to let you know you’ve been fired without any warning or opportunity to speak to a human being,” the summary continues. “In 2023, these scenarios are no longer just imaginary. … Without oversight and safeguards, these ‘robot bosses’ increase the risks of discrimination, unfair disciplinary actions, and dangerous working conditions.”The second bill is called the Exploitative Workplace Surveillance and Technologies Task Force Act and would see the creation of a government body to oversee workplace surveillance and submit reports to Congress. Casey is not the only politician concerned about the rise in AI in the workforce and beyond. Others have expressed concerns and taken steps to mitigate any potential negative effects of the technology although some take a more cautious approach.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. said he has been attempting to educate members of Congress about AI but advised against too much regulation that could stifle innovation and investment in the field.“I do not want to see government create an agency to approve whether someone can build upon AI. I’ve watched what the European Union has done that has actually, their guidelines has taken capital away and people walking away from Europe and investing in AI,” McCarthy told reporters including NBC News this week.“I want to see an ability to foster AI here in America but also at the same time protect us from any fears that we may have.” HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Nanowires in the oceans can conduct electricity and combat climate changeJames Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first timeThis chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energyMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceRise of the machinesJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problemWhat caused a 3-year La Niña? Supercomputer reveals wildfires thousands of miles awayHarvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktailINNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technology Job Board