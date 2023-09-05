Two solar tech combined to improve efficiency and stability

Researchers at Princeton University in the US and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have successfully combined two types of solar technologies to deliver improved stability and energy conversion efficiencies, a press release said.

Panels made using silicon have been the mainstay of switching to solar-based power for many years. Even after years of research, scientists have not been able to improve the energy conversion efficiency of these panels, which has become an obstacle to their adoption.

In recent years, the material perovskite has made some headlines since it successfully broke the 30 percent energy conversion barrier seen with conventional solar cells. However, perovskite-based technology is still limited to the laboratory.