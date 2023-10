In a groundbreaking milestone, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, in collaboration with the US Air Force, successfully completed the first flight of the U-2 Dragon Lady's Avionics Tech Refresh (ATR) program, ushering in a new era of capabilities for this legendary reconnaissance aircraft, the company announced.

A technological leap forward

The U-2 Dragon Lady, an iconic aircraft with a storied history dating back to its Cold War origins, has received a state-of-the-art avionics suite as part of the ATR program. This suite includes advanced components like updated communications systems, navigation aids, and display technologies, effectively modernizing the U-2's onboard systems.

"The successful first flight of the U-2 Avionics Tech Refresh is a significant moment in our journey to rapidly and affordably field new capabilities," remarked Sean Thatcher, U-2 Avionics Tech Refresh program manager at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "Leveraging the platform's open architecture, we're expediting these capabilities needed for the future Joint All-Domain Operations battlespace."