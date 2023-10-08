UAE adds wind energy to its grid to power 23,000 homes a year

The UAE has set ambitious renewable energy targets. As part of its Energy Strategy 2050, the Middle-Eastern country aims to increase the share of clean energy in its total energy mix to 50 percent by 2050. This includes contributions from solar and wind.

Wind might seem like a strange option for such a sunny location but some regions in the oil-rich nation, especially coastal areas, have favorable wind conditions that make them suitable for wind energy production. In those areas, the country's geographic location provides access to consistent and reliable winds.

As such, the country is seeking to take advantage of them with the introduction of a landmark 103.5 megawatt (MW) wind power project, led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, which showcases the most recent innovation and technology to capture low wind speeds at utility scale.