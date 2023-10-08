UAE adds wind energy to its grid to power 23,000 homes a year

UAE adds wind energy to its grid to power 23,000 homes a yearThe project will save over 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 08, 2023 10:16 AM ESTCreated: Oct 08, 2023 10:16 AM ESTinnovationA Masdar wind turbine.Masdar Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The UAE has set ambitious renewable energy targets. As part of its Energy Strategy 2050, the Middle-Eastern country aims to increase the share of clean energy in its total energy mix to 50 percent by 2050. This includes contributions from solar and wind.Wind might seem like a strange option for such a sunny location but some regions in the oil-rich nation, especially coastal areas, have favorable wind conditions that make them suitable for wind energy production. In those areas, the country's geographic location provides access to consistent and reliable winds.As such, the country is seeking to take advantage of them with the introduction of a landmark 103.5 megawatt (MW) wind power project, led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, which showcases the most recent innovation and technology to capture low wind speeds at utility scale. See Also Related Saudi firm installs Central Asia's largest wind turbine Sharjah Unveils UAE's First Ever Electric Sky Pod Network Wind energy in 2035: Cheaper, more efficient, and bigger turbines Powering 23,000 homes a yearThe new development will power over 23,000 UAE homes a year and save over 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to the removal of over 26,000 vehicles from the road yearly. Due to the UAE's low wind speeds, wind power was previously not practical in the nation. However, advances in climate technology and renewable energy have now made it conceivable. This technology became scaleable and financially feasible thanks to larger turbine sizes, declining hardware costs, and the identification of a rare meteorological phenomena that produces strong winds at night. Wind power can now serve to complement the UAE's current solar power generation which takes place during the day time. This new development marks the first time that the UAE has added utility-scale wind power to its energy mix.A source of national prideH.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate and Chairman of Masdar, said, "The UAE Wind Program is a great source of national pride and a demonstration of Masdar's ability to pioneer and implement innovations in wind and renewable energy technologies. More than twenty years ago, before Masdar was created however, His Highness Sheikh Zayed, our founding father, someone who cared deeply about the environment, oversaw the completion of a wind turbine on Sir Bani Yas Island. As the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, Masdar continues this legacy by supporting the nation's vision as a global leader in sustainability and climate action as it unlocks the new potential of wind power. For a viable energy transition, the world must triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement goals.”These advancements have all been made possible by the UAE’s regulatory framework created to support renewable energy projects, including wind power. This framework includes incentives, feed-in tariffs, and power purchase agreements to attract investors and encourage the development of clean energy projects. As part of these new deals, Masdar has ambitious plans to achieve at least 100 GW of total renewable energy capacity by 2030. It looks like the organization is well on its way to achieving its goals. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Does hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?How smell affects the colors we seeTaiwan checks if firms broke rules by aiding HuaweiSize does matter: the world's 10 biggest castles by areaGboard CAPS: the cool new way to type without your fingersImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?Is carbon capture the missing piece in the net zero puzzle?Too hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelSaudi to trial first hydrogen train in the Middle EastSlime that can save lives Job Board