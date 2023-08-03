UCLA paves the way for better lithium-metal batteries

Invented by John B. Goodenough in the 1980s, lithium-ion batteries are an indispensable part of our lives. They make up for effective electrical energy storage systems and are used in electronics, toys, handheld power tools, small and large appliances, wireless headphones, electric vehicles, etc.

But they come with their risks and challenges. If charged too quickly, these batteries can explode or cause fires. They can provide extremely high currents and can discharge rapidly when short-circuited.

In fact, over 100 bikes have exploded in New York City due to the lithium-ion batteries that power those bikes. It resulted in 13 deaths this year alone.