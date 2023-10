Imagine a smartphone with a protective case that also acts as a battery or an electric car that uses its doors and floorboard to store and supply power. These are some of the futuristic applications of a new device developed by engineers at the University of California San Diego.

Structural supercapacitor

The device is called a structural supercapacitor, and it can do two things at once: provide mechanical support and store electrical energy. This means it can make electronic devices and vehicles more robust and durable without adding extra weight.

Structural supercapacitors are not a new idea, but they have been challenging. Most supercapacitors are good at storing energy but are too weak to be used as structural materials. On the other hand, most structural materials are strong enough to support loads. However, they could be better at storing energy.