UK develops 3D-printed 'suicide drone' to aid Ukraine against Russia

"QinetiQ, which helped make the crash program of tests at Boscombe Down possible, mentions even a 'unique 3D printed delta wing 'suicide' drone.'"

QinetiQ is a defense technology corporation headquartered in the U.K.

The drone, designed to be disposable, is capable of carrying a payload to a target before detonating.

UK's KINDRED program

The 3D-printed drone is part of a larger U.K. government initiative called KINDRED that examines what kinds of weaponry and technology Ukraine might possibly put into service in the next four months.

The drone program was managed on an even shorter schedule, with the QinetiQ-led team being allowed just three weeks to show senior U.K. Ministry of Defense officials a variety of new drones.

"The UK has been experimenting for a while with 3D printing drones," Molinelli wrote in the thread of Tweets.

"Back in 2015, the Southampton University Laser-Sintered Aircraft (SULSA) became the world's first 3-D printed UAV to fly from a ship, when it was catapulted off the River-class vessel HMS Mersey."

QinetiQ recently declared its engagement and said it had passed all of the tests. However, the statement has been deleted by the firm involved in the program.