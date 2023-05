The litter problem is a problem of the herd mentality. "Other people throw rubbish out, so why can’t we?"

Isn’t it annoying when the person in front of you rolls down their car window and dumps trash on the road without a care in the world? If only there were a better way offenders could be caught and penalized for littering. Well, the U.K. government is doing something about that.

While many people are worried that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to destroy us all, it turns out that it’s also going to give us traffic fines from now onwards.