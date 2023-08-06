UK battery plant gets go ahead despite explosion and fire concerns

Energy firm Firma Vogt has announced it intends to go ahead with ambitious plans for a large battery storage plant in Leeds, UK despite concerns from nearby residents about potential explosions and fires.

This is according to a report by the BBC published on Saturday.

Push back

Last April, the firm dropped proposals to build on a four-acre site after much push back from locals and the fire service over potential explosion risks.

The developer responded by saying the firm had listened to feedback and "improved proposals" and would construct a smaller facility than initially planned and would position it further south, away from homes.This move would also remove the need for noise barriers.