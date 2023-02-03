Watch a UK drone firm perform a world-first microgravity experiment

UK firm uses drones for terrestrial microgravity testing

Scientists have long used ground-based drop towers to achieve weightlessness for a brief moment, allowing them to study particles and objects under the effects of microgravity. These towers have been used as an alternative for research organizations that do not have the funding to send their experiments up to the International Space Station (ISS). However, those drop towers typically only allow weightlessness for a few fractions of a second.

Gravitilab's technology offers researchers a longer observation time, opening up many new possibilities. The company conducted its flight from the Predannack military airfield in Cornwall in southwest England. It says its technology has the potential to "open the world of microgravity research to a new market."

We're proud to announce that we achieved a world first by successfully launching the first commercial microgravity service using our patented UAV technology at Predannack Airfield in Cornwallhttps://t.co/Iwlvnexw2Z#UKSpace #SpaceportCornwall #Microgravity pic.twitter.com/1O86k8qoIR — Gravitilab (@gravitilab) February 1, 2023

In a statement, Gravitilab CEO Rob Adlard said, "the only option for terrestrial microgravity testing [in Europe] until now has been to wait several years for access to a drop tower in Germany, which provides two seconds of microgravity. Our service can be delivered locally, is less expensive and as a result of our demonstration flight, we are on target to offer 5 to 20 seconds of high-quality microgravity using our LOUIS UAV system."

The UK's space industry is taking off

This could be a big year for the UK space industry. Last month, Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from a modified Boeing 747 last month, though the company failed in its attempt to perform the UK's first orbital launch.