UK fights energy crisis with 'world's first' shared rooftop panels

"At a time when costs are rising, improving the energy efficiency of homes will not only help us to deal with the climate emergency but also help families through the cost of living crisis," said Julie James, Welsh Minister for Climate Change.

The SolShare model, developed by the Australian company Allume Energy and supported by the Welsh government and social housing manager Wales & West Housing, is suitable for both retrofit and new construction projects because it does not necessitate changes to the supply and metering infrastructure.

Energy and infrastructural savings

Joanna Davoile, executive director (assets) of Wales & West Housing, has praised the communal solar system, calling it a "far fairer option" because it will allow tenants to share the energy produced by the building to lower their electricity expenses.

The technology also solves the problem of "how to connect P.V. panels and battery systems to our apartment units so that everyone living in the schemes may equally benefit," which the housing association had been struggling with in recent years.

The SolShare system, according to Allume Energy, increased solar utilization by over 25% and will save developers money on hardware because they wouldn't have needed to construct 24 different sets of panels, inverters, and batteries for each of the 24 apartments at Odet Court.