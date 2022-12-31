UK plans a fleet of small nuclear reactors to fight energy crisis

"The United Kingdom is at a turning point as it navigates through this energy crisis," said Richard M. Springman, senior vice president of Holtec International.

"It will need multiple, complementary nuclear power plant designs based on proven pressurized water reactor technology already operating ... to assure carbon-free energy security in ten years, and we have to start now."

The agreement

In a December 19 announcement, London-based Balfour Beatty said it had reached an agreement with Hyundai Engineering and Construction and the British division of Jupiter, Florida.-based nuclear energy company Holtec International.

The pact is to support the engineering and construction of the U.S. developer's SMR-160 pressurized light-water reactor in Britain, which would produce 160 MW of power and could make Balfour Beatty one of the first U.K. contractors to build an SMR in Britain.

"We look forward to working with Holtec International to drive forward clean energy solutions," said Stephen Tarr, Chief Executive Officer for Transport, Energy & Power Major Projects at Balfour Beatty.

"Our partnership will build on our long-standing experience and expertise in delivering nuclear projects and will ultimately support the U.K.'s transition towards a Net Zero future."

The government's optional design acceptance process, which addresses waste management, environmental protection, and reactor safety, and security, will be introduced by Holtec the following year. However, the site-specific plant licensing procedure is distinct from this one.