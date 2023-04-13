UK fusion energy company reveals what its power plant will look like

Nuclear fusion power provides a round-the-clock solution that can be switched on to meet the energy demand. The technology, though, still needs to be perfected.

How do Tokamak's fusion reactors work?

Fusion nuclear energy is the exact opposite of fission energy in quite some ways. Not only does it involve the fusion of two atoms of low atomic weights, but the fused product, helium, is also naturally inert and does not create problems with nuclear waste.

Day time view of the fusion nuclear power plant Tokamak Energy/ Twitter

It is also an extremely efficient power generation technology with one kilogram of fuel generating the same amount of energy that would be released after burning 10,000 tonnes of coal. Since energy can be generated without the release of any carbon dioxide, the technology presents a highly reliable and safe way to generate power on demand.

The problem, however, is containing the plasma that is generated to facilitate the fusion of atoms. With temperatures higher than that of the core of the Sun, the plasma cannot come in contact with the reactor walls, a feat achieved by strong magnets arranged in a ring-shaped device called a tokamak.

The U.K.-based company derives its name from the device and has been working over the years to deliver improvements to the plasma holding container. In 2021, the company achieved a major milestone after demonstrating a fusion threshold plasma temperature of 180 million degrees Fahrenheit (100 million degrees Celsius).