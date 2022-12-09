Team Tempest: The UK, Japan, and Italy will work together to make a new 6th-gen fighter

According to the BBC, it is anticipated that the new "Tempest" fighter, as it has been called, will also be able to carry the latest in advanced weaponry. It will eventually replace the UK's existing fleet of FGR4 "Typhoons," aka the "Eurofighter."

Work has already started on making a combat plane that is fast, quiet, has cutting-edge sensors, and can even use artificial intelligence to help pilots when they are overwhelmed or under a lot of stress. It might also be able to fire hypersonic missiles and fly without a pilot if needed.

But this is just speculation at this point.

While Japan has been working on its next-generation F-X program, Britain, Italy, and others have previously worked on early development work for their future combat aircraft projects.

If GCAP is implemented, it will be the most effective program for Japan and Europe to work together on defense. There needs to be a word on whether Sweden is still interested in participating in the initiative.

Sweden has been considering a partnership with Britain for a future air combat system called Tempest for a few years. Still, recently it has become less interested in the idea.

Reports say that the talks with Sweden about forming a partnership are still going on as both sides look for ways to build on their past work with the British on projects like the Saab Gripen fighter.