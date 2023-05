Satellite innovation has just upped its game with the introduction of knitted antennas to capture high-quality images. This next-generation satellite antenna is lightweight, portable, saves valuable material, and is easily deployable in space.

Scientists in the United Kingdom have been working on the launch of first-of-their-kind knitted satellites to study the Earth, which is expected to happen within the next year, the BBC reported.

Called the CarbSar satellite, it is being developed by two UK-based companies — Surrey Satellite Technology Limited and Oxford Space Systems.

The antenna unfolds like an umbrella in space

The Surrey Satellite highlights that the satellite “combines it with an innovative deployable X-band SAR payload to provide high-resolution imaging capabilities night and day, whatever the weather.”