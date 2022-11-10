DragonFire: UK's laser weapon can fire beams at 50kW and beyond

Militaries worldwide are looking for solutions that can be deployed quickly and at least cost per attack, and laser-powered weapons have shown to be the most effective approach so far. Not only can these weapons be fired quickly and accurately, but they also do not require the hassle of stocking and supplying ammunition.

Who has developed the U.K.'s laser weapon?

The development of the laser weapon, dubbed DragonFire, is the culmination of a joint investment to the tune of US$114 million committed by the MOD alongside its industrial partners.

According to the press release, the European multinational manufacturer of missiles, MBDA, has developed the weapon system's advanced command and control (C2) and image processing capabilities and is also responsible for its overall operation.

The beam director of the weapon Ministry of Defense, UK

Italian defense company, Leonardo, has developed the beam director of the system that can track target objects and track them with pinpoint accuracy. In contrast, U.K.-based Qinetiq has based a phased-combined laser that can take down targets. Currently, the laser can generate an output of 50kW, but in the future, the system will be able to scale fire-power levels, the press release said.

U.S.-based defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin has demonstrated that the weapons can also be scaled up to 300kW.

What did the test fire demonstrate?

The test of the high-powered LDEW was conducted at the Porton Down range in Wiltshire county in the U.K. Home to the world's oldest chemical warfare research installation in the world, and the trial involved many targets over several ranges to test the beam director truly, the press release added.