UK’s National Grid’s new technology could help power additional 500,000 homes

“To meet the increasing demand for electricity and deliver net zero, our network needs to grow, but at the same time we are continually looking at ways of expanding capacity on our existing infrastructure,” said Lydia Ogilvie, Director of Network Strategy and Operations for National Grid, a British multinational electricity and gas utility company headquartered in London.

“I’m proud that National Grid is leading the way in using transformational and innovative engineering, integrating vital grid enhancing technologies like LineVision’s, to decarbonize and deliver world-class reliability, at lowest costs for consumers.”

The sensors will use advanced analytics to calculate the Dynamic Line Rating while continuously monitoring the transmission lines.

The size, resistance, and maximum safe operating temperature of a power line and the local weather circumstances all contribute to the Dynamic Line Rating.

In the past, electricity transmission lines were run with the use of a "static" line rating that was determined using cautious and static values for anticipated weather circumstances.

With the "dynamic" line ratings from LineVision, operational limitations can be safely increased while considering real-time conductor qualities and anticipated weather conditions to calculate capacity limits.