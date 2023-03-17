'BritGPT': UK plans ChatGPT-like superpower to counter China’s AI influence

"These investments will provide scientists with access to cutting-edge computing power and bring a significant uplift in computing capacity to the AI community," reads the Spring Budget 2023 plan.

The supercomputer will be more potent than most supercomputers in the U.K.

Large language models (LLMs) that run sensational OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's yet-to-be-released Bard AI's enormous potential prompted the U.K. to "establish a taskforce" to advance "sovereign capability in foundation models."

"The government will award a £1 million ($1.2 million) prize every year for the next 10 years to researchers that drive progress in critical areas of AI," said the 120-page plan.

The prize will be known as the Manchester Prize in honor of the Manchester Baby, a prototype for the modern computer created in 1948 at the University of Manchester.

China factor and AI advancement

UK lawmakers issued a warning last month that if the country didn't invest in LLMs or "BritGPT" it would risk falling behind countries like China and other major tech firms, The Guardian reported earlier.

"We think there's a risk that we, in the U.K., lose out to the large tech companies, and possibly China, and get left behind … in areas of cybersecurity, of healthcare, and so on," said Adrian Joseph, BT's chief data and artificial intelligence officer.