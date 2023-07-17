UK scientists awarded $4.5 million to attach lasers to CubeSats

A team at Northumbria University in the UK will build a satellite communications system after receiving a £5 million (approx. $4.5 million) award from the UK Space Agency, a press statement reveals.

The new funding paves the way for the UK's first university-led multi-satellite space mission. The team will work on a new type of laser-based system that has the potential to improve satellite communications vastly.

The UK Space Agency funding will allow the consortium to design, test, and build the first CubeSat with laser optical communications technology, to launch it in 2025.

Lasers strapped to CubeSats

The team behind the new system leads a consortium that aims to develop the world's first commercially available system that communicates with separate satellites using lasers rather than radio frequencies.