UK space launch: Historic rocket fails to reach orbit, scientists detect 'anomaly'

Unfortunately, the rocket fell short of reaching its target orbit and was lost, along with the satellites, Virgin Orbit said in a release.

The U.K. Space Agency has mentioned that they were expected to burn or break up over the north Atlantic. Meanwhile, the 747 has returned to Cornwall.

We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information. — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 9, 2023

The second-stage engine had an anomaly

Matt Archer, the launch program director at the U.K. Space Agency, told BBC News that the upper segment of the rocket had an issue.

"The second-stage engine had a technical anomaly and didn't reach the required orbit. That's now part of an investigation by Virgin Orbit and a number of government departments," he told BBC News.

"The first-time nature of this mission added layers of complexity that our team professionally managed through; however, in the end, a technical failure appears to have prevented us from delivering the final orbit. We will work tirelessly to understand the nature of the failure, make corrective actions, and return to orbit as soon as we have completed a full investigation and mission assurance process," Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit CEO, said in a statement.

The historic launch saw the presence of more than 2,000 spectators

Flown by RAF test pilot Sqn Ldr Matthew Stannard, Cosmic Girl took off just after 10 pm at Spaceport Cornwall and reached its destination south of Ireland. It followed a looping "racetrack" pattern as the crew awaited a final go/no-go call.