UK Startup Odin Space is preparing to detect tiny pieces of space debris using a sensor attached to a space tug that was recently lifted to orbit aboard SpaceX's rideshare mission, Transporter-8.

The company announced on June 27 that it has successfully powered up its demo sensor, which is attached to D-Orbit's ION orbital transfer vehicle, according to a report from SpaceNews.

Its goal is to massively expand the ability to detect potentially dangerous pieces of space debris, which are a growing concern for the space industry and the astronomical community.

Odin Space's sub-centimeter debris sensor

Odin Space's sensor is capable of detecting nearby space debris as small as one-tenth of a millimeter. Such small pieces of debris are too small to track with existing technologies.