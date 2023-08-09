How a new database of human genes can help discover new biology

A team of UK-based scientists has developed a new database of genes largely unknown to science, despite being part of our DNA. These genes encode proteins, but their functions remain a mystery.

The database, called Unknome, is a public and customizable resource that can help researchers identify and investigate these neglected genes. It covers humans and other animals commonly used in experiments, such as flies, worms, and mice.

The scientists from the Dunn School of Pathology, the University of Oxford, and the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge say that many of these genes have been overlooked because of various biases in scientific research, such as funding, peer review, and availability of laboratory models.