New AI technique could soon be used to triage wounded in Ukraine

"A huge problem for medics dealing with many severely injured people [simultaneously] is the rapid identification of life-threatening injuries [to] prioritize who needs emergency surgery soonest. This is why we're developing software with the team in Kharkiv to help address this issue. As well as being useful in other [emergencies] such as earthquakes, the research [applies] to doctors in trauma wards – already stretched by pressures experienced by the NHS – who need to triage patients quickly," explained Professor Mark Williams, WMG at the University of Warwick.

WMG, which is part of the University of Warwick, is a leading international example of how academia, the public sector, and the private sector can work together to advance innovation in science, technology, and engineering and grow the best minds and talent for the future.

This revolutionary field medical process is one of 33 projects currently being discussed in the UK's House of Lords to mark the first anniversary of the so-called "Twinning Initiative." This is an institution-to-institution collaboration model that allows universities around the world to support their Ukrainian counterparts in real, concrete ways. The funding comes from a grant of £5 million from Research England, which Universities UK International (UUKi) manages.

"For WMG's part of the project, we will be creating phantom models using 3D imaging – replicas of human anatomy and shrapnel wounds. These will act as 'test objects', which experts in computer science can use to calibrate their technology and AI program," added Professor Williams.