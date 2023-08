Ukraine has announced that it has developed its bomber drone via its Ministry of Defense Telegram account. Called the "SkyKnight," the new drone is small in size but certainly packs a punch, by all accounts. Announced on August 19, 2023, the latest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is ostensibly similar to commercial drones but has been modified for war.

Ukrainian bomber drone

The limited information on the Telegram post shows that the new UAV is compact and has four limbs (each with two rotors). It also has what appears to be a sensor package to the front and a downward-facing camera. The drone also has a battery pack strapped to the back and carries its payload munition under its belly. The payload is believed to weigh around 5.5 pounds (2.5 kg), which would be a very large weight for such a small drone. To put that into perspective, the bomb alone is around three to five times the weight of a typical hand grenade. That's not a trivial load for a small drone to handle.