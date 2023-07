The United Kingdom's "Excalibur" Flight Test Aircraft (FTA), a modified 757 airliner, is set to enter its second development phase, Breaking Defense reports. An integral part of the nation's "Future Combat Aerial System" (FCAS) sixth-generation "Tempest" fighter, The "Excalibur" FTA will begin test flights sometime in 2026, the UK's Ministry of Defense (MoD) has announced. The £115 million (USD 150 million) contract was awarded to Leonardo UK and 2Excel earlier this month.

Part of FCAS

The "Excalibur" project will include uncrewed aircraft, F-35s, information systems, weapon systems, and a crewed fighter. Named after King Arthur's legendary sword, the FTA will have a payload capacity of 14.5 tonnes (16 tons) and fly at 42,000 feet (12,802 meters) up to speeds of up to Mach 0.86. It has a range of 3,900 nautical miles and can stay in the air for up to eight hours.