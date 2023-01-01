UK’s iconic Red Arrows jets set to retire in 2030 may get a new lease of life

"The aircrafts are expected to be the first fully British manufactured, designed and engineered military jets since the Hawk in 1976," sources told The Mirror.

"It's good to see we have finally started investing in and supporting British aircraft."

It was initially suggested that the Red Arrows may have had to fly non-native aircraft for the first time due to the renowned Hawks' anticipated retirement in 2030.

AERALIS - the new fleet developer

Red Arrows maneuver over RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus, May 2008. National Museums Scotland

"AERALIS has developed the system to enable the company to develop a family of light military aircraft in shorter timescales and at reduced cost using a fully integrated digital approach to design, development, and certification," said AERALIS, an aircraft designer and manufacturer based in the U.K., claimed to be involved in the development of the new aircraft.

"As such, MOD will use the learning from AERALIS's approach to reduce cost & risk for a range of other development programs, including U.K. Combat Air and the Future Combat Air System."

According to the Bristol-based developer, the aircraft is currently being developed by more than 135 workers.