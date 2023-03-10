ULA targets May debut launch for its new Vulcan Centaur rocket

United Launch Alliance prepared for Vulcan Centaur debut launch

ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket arrived at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station via ULA's RocketShip barge in late January. It has since been undergoing tests ahead of the rocket's debut launch.

The 202 feet (62 meters) tall Vulcan Centaur was designed to replace both ULA's Atlas V and its Delta IV rockets, which have now been operational for more than 20 years.

Vulcan Centaur features two Blue Origin-built BE-4 methane/liquid oxygen engines in its first stage and up to six solid rocket boosters. Once operational, it will be able to lift 7.7 tons to geostationary orbit.

For its very first launch, Vulcan will carry three separate payloads to different orbits. One of those, the Peregrine lunar lander from aerospace and robotics company Astrobotic Technology, will be lifted on a trip toward the moon. The debut launch could be postponed due to a number of factors, including the fact that the moon's placement is not always suited to the trajectory required to get the Peregrine lander on its way.

ULA will also soon lift astronauts to the ISS

The other payloads Vulcan Centaur will carry to orbit are a memorial capsule for a firm called Celestis as well as a pair of demonstration satellites for Amazon's Project Kuiper internet satellites.