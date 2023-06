United Launch Alliance (ULA) is one crucial step closer to the debut launch of its next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket passed a key engine test at 9:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 7, during which the rocket's first stage fired up its two engines on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for the very first time.

Vulcan Centaur aces a key engine test

The test, called a flight readiness firing (FRF), saw the Vulcan Centaur's engines fire up for just a few brief moments, but ULA acquired the data they required and announced the test a success. You can watch the entire test, posted on ULA's Twitter page, via the embedded video below.