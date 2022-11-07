Scientist claims he has made the ultimate unhackable voting machine

Companies engaged in building voting machines, an industry with annual revenues of $300 million, do not help matters as they chose to remain secretive about how their machines work and refuse to talk to researchers or the press, the Undark report said. Under these circumstances, Gilbert's work is commendable since he has built a system that works using open-source software.

How does the voting system work?

Gilbert's transparent voting machine has been in the works for nearly two decades. It consists of a transparent box that also serves as a touchscreen interface for voters.

Inside the transparent box is a printer that is connected to the device's software Prime III and prints the voter's selection on a paper that is immediately fed into a scanner to be tallied. The transparent case ensures that if a USB device is connected with the intention to hack, the system will be immediately detected by voters.

To ensure that the software of any of the components is not corrupted by an unknown piece of code, it is stored on a Blu-Ray disc in a read-only format, and the voting machine reboots every single time a vote is cast.

The giant transparent touchscreen also ensures that voters are staring right at the printer immediately after their vote is cast and notice the tampering right away.

A system nobody wants to hack

Critics of ballot-marking devices (BMDs) and electronic voting systems have exposed their shortcomings publicly. One such platform has been the annual hacking event DEF Con in Las Vegas.