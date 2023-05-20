UN adviser warns about the destructive use of deepfakes

Speaking to CTVNews.ca on Friday, a UN adviser warned about the dangers of emerging more realistic-looking deepfakes and digital twins.

"A digital twin is essentially a replica of something from the real world… Deepfakes are the mirror image of digital twins, meaning that someone had created a digital replica without the permission of that person, and usually for malicious purposes, usually to trick somebody," California-based AI expert Neil Sahota, who has served as an AI adviser to the United Nations, told the news outlet.

Deepfakes have already shown up in fake news content ranging from political recreations such as one supposedly showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy telling his country to surrender to Russia to celebrity endorsements such as a video of Elon Musk appearing to promote an investment scam.