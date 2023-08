In a new study at Caltech, the unassuming underground fiber optic cables that crisscross California's landscape have revealed a special bonus: sensing and measuring earthquakes.

While these cables provide internet connectivity, a section of fiber optic cable was repurposed to delve into the intricate mechanics of a magnitude 6 earthquake, shedding light on the details of its rupture process.

The findings, published in the journal Nature on August 2, illuminate the potential of fiber optic cables to enhance earthquake understanding and early-warning systems, provided broader cable coverage is achieved.

Millions of cost-effective seismometers

Just to clarify, earthquake sensing by underwater cables is not a new concept. In fact, Interesting Engineering (IE) previously reported how at least 400 of them can be leveraged globally, as revealed in a Q&A session with an expert.