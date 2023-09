In a bold initiative, DEEP, a leading research organization, has announced plans to construct an underwater habitat open to the public by 2027. Named Sentinel, this modular subsea abode aims to revolutionize underwater living, research, and observation by providing scientists unprecedented access to the depths of the ocean.

The Sentinel system is designed to facilitate extended stays underwater, allowing scientists to reside at depths of up to 200 meters for as long as 28 days. This innovative habitat offers a unique opportunity for researchers to study the continental shelves more comprehensively. The modular design is flexible enough to support everything from short-term missions to semi-permanent deployments, marking a significant shift in subsea habitation.