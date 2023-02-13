This novel underwater robot can explore extraterrestrial oceans

Called RoboSalps, the robotic units have been modeled on the design and life of mysterious zooplankton. Their unique selling proposition? They have been engineered to operate in unknown and extreme environments, such as extra-terrestrial oceans, as per a press release.

RoboSalps in action. Valentina Lo Gatto

RoboSalps can function on their own and in 'colonies'

With their semi-transparent barrel-shaped bodies, salps resemble jellyfish, but they belong to the family of Tunicata and have a complex life cycle and change between solitary and "aggregate" generations by forming colonies.

"RoboSalp is the first modular salp-inspired robot. Each module is made of a very lightweight soft tubular structure and a drone propeller which enables them to swim. These simple modules can be combined into 'colonies' that are much more robust and have the potential to carry out complex tasks," researcher Valentina Lo Gatto of Bristol's Department of Aerospace Engineering, who is leading the study, said in a statement.

"Because of their low weight and their robustness, they are ideal for extra-terrestrial underwater exploration missions, for example, in the subsurface ocean on the Jupiter moon Europa," she said.

It is to be noted that each module of RoboSalps can also swim on its own, thanks to a small motor with rotor blades in the soft tubular structure.

And when multiple units are joined together, they form a "redundant" system and can still function despite failure. The whole colony can move even if one module breaks.