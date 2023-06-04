This underwater robot may soon replace divers in dangerous operations

Scientists at the ETH Zurich spinoff company Tethys Robotics have developed an underwater robot that can be deployed in situations that are too dangerous for human divers to undertake.

This is according to a report by InceptiveMind published on Saturday.

The new machine is an autonomous underwater vehicle that has been specifically engineered for use in challenging and dangerous environments like turbid channels and rivers. When conventional search and rescue techniques fail, the Tethys robot is there to take over.

The Tethys robot boasts a swappable lithium battery that allows it to operate on a single charge for four hours, weighs 30 kg when on the water, has a top speed of 2 meters per second, and has a fiber optics cable reach of up to 10 km.