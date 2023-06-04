This underwater robot may soon replace divers in dangerous operations

This underwater robot may soon replace divers in dangerous operationsIt's ideal for search and rescue missions.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 04, 2023 09:34 AM ESTCreated: Jun 04, 2023 09:34 AM ESTinnovationThe Tethys robot underwater.ETH Zurich/YouTube Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scientists at the ETH Zurich spinoff company Tethys Robotics have developed an underwater robot that can be deployed in situations that are too dangerous for human divers to undertake.This is according to a report by InceptiveMind published on Saturday.The new machine is an autonomous underwater vehicle that has been specifically engineered for use in challenging and dangerous environments like turbid channels and rivers. When conventional search and rescue techniques fail, the Tethys robot is there to take over.The Tethys robot boasts a swappable lithium battery that allows it to operate on a single charge for four hours, weighs 30 kg when on the water, has a top speed of 2 meters per second, and has a fiber optics cable reach of up to 10 km. See Also Related This novel underwater robot can explore extraterrestrial oceans Jellyfish-inspired robot can gently remove ocean waste without harming marine life Meet this robotic fish with fins which may help in underwater exploration It also comes with acoustic sensors, cameras, and AI-based algorithms that empower it to autonomously search large areas underwater and quickly and efficiently spot objects or people. This means it can do the job of divers and rescue teams in the most dangerous of situations.What does it do with what it spots? Well it can carry it to the surface as it can grab and sustain up to 40 kg of weight. Once a target has been pinpointed, a human operator can take over the navigation eliminating any danger or error that can occur from the robot operating autonomously.Search and rescue operationsTethys claims its new device has already been used by several local authorities for underwater search and rescue operations, according to InceptiveMind. While the robot is highly useful it is by far not the first of its kind.In February of 2023, robotic units called RoboSalps were unveiled that have been modeled on the design and life of zooplankton. They have been engineered to operate underwater in unknown and extreme environments, such as extra-terrestrial oceans. "RoboSalp is the first modular salp-inspired robot. Each module is made of a very lightweight soft tubular structure and a drone propeller which enables them to swim. These simple modules can be combined into 'colonies' that are much more robust and have the potential to carry out complex tasks," researcher Valentina Lo Gatto of Bristol's Department of Aerospace Engineering, who is leading the study, said at the time in a statement. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Advancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamakPhone-charging clothes material could go on sale in 'a few years'Stanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorWhat do we lose if the metaverse fails?Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell study‘Not progress’: NASA’s giant SLS rocket is expensive and late, ex-Deputy Administrator saysHow the White House's $450 million investment is helping the US transition towards clean energyWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 yearsTransparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your home Job Board