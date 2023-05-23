Unique ‘aerial-aquatic hybrid drone’ could aid in search-and-rescue operations one day

China's researchers have unveiled the creation of a one-of-a-kind "aerial-aquatic hybrid drone" capable of performing a wide range of tasks. Named TJ-FlyingFish, it is a hybrid drone that can both fly and dive underwater.

This remarkable drone has the potential to be a game-changing tool in various sectors of life. As per the developers, it could include assisting with offshore construction, monitoring marine habitat, conducting aerial and aquatic surveys, remote sensing, and search-and-rescue operations, among other things.

Functioning of the hybrid drone

The new amphibious drone has a light design and weighs just 1.63 kilograms.

The autonomous drone is powered by four rotor arms, much like a quadcopter. Each rotor is outfitted with a motor or propeller module. Its design features several other unique elements, such as each having a propulsion unit. The units allow the drone to spin independently in the air and underwater.