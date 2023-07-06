United Nations counting on AI and robots to save its failing Social Development Goals

United Nations counting on AI and robots to save its failing Social Development GoalsThe 17 goals were set by the UN in 2015 and over the years, these goals have become unachievable.Sejal Sharma| Jul 06, 2023 08:39 AM ESTCreated: Jul 06, 2023 08:39 AM ESTinnovationAi-Da, a robot being showcased at the summitAi-Da Robot Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The United Nations’ ‘AI for Good’ Summit is underway in Geneva and will showcase specialized robots to help the organization reach its 17 Social Development Goals (SDGs).The goals were set in 2015, and over the years, these goals have become improbable, owing to the increasing costs of meeting the targets. The United Nations has been fighting issues like hunger, poverty, and climate change, whose prices have risen 25 PERCENT to $176 trillion from 2021 to 2022, reported Reuters.With less than 10 years to solve the UN SDGs, the Summit organized in Switzerland aims to identify practical applications of AI to advance the SDGs and scale those solutions for global impact. See Also Related Want 'fire on demand'? Then get yourself a 'Thermonator' robodog YouTuber creates walking Star Wars AT-AT robot SenseTime reveals AI-powered board game robot Meet ANDI: A robot that can breathe, sweat and walk A robotic baby Groot will soon be roaming Disney parks ‘AI holds great promise’The Summit will showcase humanoid robots acting as nursing assistants, contemporary artists, companionship, and conversation robots; all of the United Nations believe could be used for positive causes. There’s been a spate of AI advances in chatbots, object detection, human emotion recognition, etc. Some even believe AI or artificial general intelligence (AGI) will take over humanity. Still, Frederic Werner, Head of Strategic Engagement at the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau (organizer of the Summit), says that the idea is to showcase capabilities, opportunities, and challenges of AI and robots to start a global dialogue, reported Reuters.SDGs are failing; AI last hope?Over 5,000 people are expected to attend the Summit, which is taking place from July 6-7. On day 1 of the Summit, 50 robot demonstrations from companies like Pepper the Robot, GoBe Robot, Aliengo, B1, and Go1 will lead in cutting-edge robotic AI solutions.On the second day of the Summit, a panel of robots is expected to take questions from the press.“The proliferation of robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud and mobile computing, can support human well-being and the SDGs,” noted the United Nations 2023 report on progress towards the SDGs.The other area in which the UN is already using AI is the World Food Programme's HungerMap project which pools data to identify regions sliding towards hunger. AI is also being used in the same project to develop remote-controlled trucks to help deliver emergency aid in danger zones.The World Health Organization is also working towards a benchmarking system powered by AI, which will help ensure the accuracy of disease diagnoses, reported Reuters.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Bye-bye bandages? New technology heals wounds using patient's own bloodLego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plasticsTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayA dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan SubExpert: Building management system can cut emissions, boost sustainabilityWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so importantRescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairingMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the Titan Job Board