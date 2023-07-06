United Nations counting on AI and robots to save its failing Social Development Goals

The United Nations’ ‘AI for Good’ Summit is underway in Geneva and will showcase specialized robots to help the organization reach its 17 Social Development Goals (SDGs).

The goals were set in 2015, and over the years, these goals have become improbable, owing to the increasing costs of meeting the targets. The United Nations has been fighting issues like hunger, poverty, and climate change, whose prices have risen 25 PERCENT to $176 trillion from 2021 to 2022, reported Reuters.

With less than 10 years to solve the UN SDGs, the Summit organized in Switzerland aims to identify practical applications of AI to advance the SDGs and scale those solutions for global impact.