The United States Air Force (USAF) has decided to begin arming its General Atomics MQ-9 "Reaper" drones with Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) ALQ-167 "Angry Kitten" electronic warfare pods. A decade-old technology, the pods will provide the drones with vital electronic warfare countermeasure capabilities currently sorely lacking. This comes almost a year after the Air Force announced its intention to install the same device on its F-16 fleet.

"Angry Kitten" incoming

The "Angry Kitten" was developed by the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) in 2013 and has received various upgrades over the years. It was initially designed to be an autonomous and adaptable device with unique features not found in typical radar jammers. According to GTRI, the first "Angry Kitten" was created as a radio frequency jammer using a combination of commercial electronics, customized hardware, and innovative machine learning software that enables it to adjust to advanced electronic warfare. "Angry Kitten" can independently evaluate and react to new opposing technology by being trained on various radio-electronic attack and protection techniques.