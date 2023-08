There's little doubt that the future of transportation is moving towards electric alternatives that offer more efficiency and pollute less. EV technologies are advancing rapidly, resulting in battery technologies that offer enhanced range and rapid-charging capabilities.

However, constant updates in the field have begun to cause practical issues in establishing the infrastructure that can handle the whole spectrum of batteries that are now accessible, much alone any future advances.

In an attempt to solve the issue, researchers in India have made a breakthrough by developing a unique battery charger that can accommodate both current and next EV battery pack generations over a wide range of voltages: anywhere between 120 and 900 volts.