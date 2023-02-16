Unleashing Harvey AI: ChatGPT-powered tech transforming legal industry

"I have been at the forefront of legal tech for 15 years, but I have never seen anything like Harvey," David Wakeling, Head of the Markets Innovation Group, A&O, said in the press statement.

"It is a game-changer that can unleash the power of generative AI to transform the legal industry."

Harvey can work across many different practice areas and languages with an unmatched level of intelligence and has shown "some amazing results" from trials, claimed Wakeling.

How will Harvey AI help A&O?

The company claims that Harvey is designed to generate customized, AI-driven generative products for various law firms and address particular client issues.

It automates and improves various aspects of legal work, such as contract analysis, due diligence, litigation, and regulatory compliance, by utilizing natural language processing, machine learning, and data analytics.

The results require careful examination by an Allen & Overy attorney, but Harvey can produce insights, suggestions, and forecasts based on massive amounts of data, allowing attorneys to provide clients with quicker, wiser, and more economical answers.

"Harvey AI is not just another platform but a game-changer that will enable us to deliver unprecedented value, efficiency, and innovation to our clients," said Wim Dejonghe, Senior Partner at A&O.

We are proud to be the first law firm to partner with Harvey AI. We share their vision of using technology to enhance and transform legal services."