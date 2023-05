Have you ever wondered what the future holds? Do you think a computer learns from the past and predicts the future? Most of us would think of advanced AI models when posed with this question, but what if we told you that it could happen in a completely different way?

Picture a tank of water instead of a traditional circuitry processor. As surprising as it may sound, a group of researchers has built just that—a unique analog computer that utilizes water waves to forecast chaotic events. Their groundbreaking work, published in Europhysics Letters, introduces a small proof-of-concept computer based on a concept known as "reservoir computing."