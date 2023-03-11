‘Upset’ with Game of Thrones? ChatGPT could help, says OpenAI co-founder

"Imagine if you could ask your AI to make a new ending that goes a different way and maybe even put yourself in there as a main character or something," he said during a panel discussion at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) event on Friday.

"That is what entertainment will look like. Maybe people are still upset about the last season of Game of Thrones.

Brockman also stated that ChatGPT might assist with the "drudge work" associated with writing and coding while also having the potential to provide a more "interactive" entertainment experience.

Hollywood producers have already started to speculate about ChatGPT's potential effects on the TV and filmmaking industries, both positive and negative.

Hollywood's reaction to ChatGPT influence

According to the Writers Guild of America West, they are "monitoring the development of ChatGPT and similar technologies in the event they require additional protections for writers."

The screenwriters, however, see ChatGPT as a tool to help the writing process rather than as a way to replace writers' labor, noted the THR report.

The professions where users "didn't want human judgment there in the first place," such as those requiring content moderation, are the ones that ChatGPT would be best suited to replace, according to Brockman.