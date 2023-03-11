‘Upset’ with Game of Thrones? ChatGPT could help, says OpenAI co-founder
Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, has suggested that ChatGPT could help enhance the "interactive" entertainment experience.
Brockman compared the technology to a team of "assistants" who aren't flawless but are "eager and never sleep," according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) on Friday.
"Imagine if you could ask your AI to make a new ending that goes a different way and maybe even put yourself in there as a main character or something," he said during a panel discussion at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) event on Friday.
"That is what entertainment will look like. Maybe people are still upset about the last season of Game of Thrones.
Brockman also stated that ChatGPT might assist with the "drudge work" associated with writing and coding while also having the potential to provide a more "interactive" entertainment experience.
Hollywood producers have already started to speculate about ChatGPT's potential effects on the TV and filmmaking industries, both positive and negative.
Hollywood's reaction to ChatGPT influence
According to the Writers Guild of America West, they are "monitoring the development of ChatGPT and similar technologies in the event they require additional protections for writers."
The screenwriters, however, see ChatGPT as a tool to help the writing process rather than as a way to replace writers' labor, noted the THR report.
The professions where users "didn't want human judgment there in the first place," such as those requiring content moderation, are the ones that ChatGPT would be best suited to replace, according to Brockman.
"Every aspect of life is going to be sort of amplified by this technology, and I'm sure there are some aspects or people or companies that will say, 'I don't want that,' and that's okay," he said.
"I think it's really going to be a tool, just like the cell phone in your pocket, that is going to be available when it makes sense."
Earlier on Wednesday, Hollywood's famous director, Steven Spielberg, commented on the rise of AI and how he considers AI chatbot tech like the ChatGPT soulless.
"I love anything that is created not by a computer, but by a human person," Spielberg told late-night show host Stephen Colbert in an interview on Wednesday.
"The soul is unimaginable and is ineffable. And it cannot be created by any algorithm, it is just something that exists in all of us."
