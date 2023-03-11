Trending
SpaceX Starship
ChatGPT 4
Vulcan rocket launch
Snailbrook town
AI Art Generator
Tesla Model S
Industrial Revolution inventions

‘Upset’ with Game of Thrones? ChatGPT could help, says OpenAI co-founder

ChatGPT is "going to be a tool, just like the cell phone in your pocket," says OpenAI's co-founder.
Baba Tamim
| Mar 11, 2023 06:08 AM EST
Created: Mar 11, 2023 06:08 AM EST
innovation
A pedestrian in the city center of Melbourne, Australia, walks past a colorful advertisement for the Game of Thrones series.
A pedestrian in the city center of Melbourne, Australia, walks past a colorful advertisement for the Game of Thrones series.

Joel Carillet/iStock 

Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, has suggested that ChatGPT could help enhance the "interactive" entertainment experience.

Brockman compared the technology to a team of "assistants" who aren't flawless but are "eager and never sleep," according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) on Friday. 

"Imagine if you could ask your AI to make a new ending that goes a different way and maybe even put yourself in there as a main character or something," he said during a panel discussion at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) event on Friday. 

"That is what entertainment will look like. Maybe people are still upset about the last season of Game of Thrones

Brockman also stated that ChatGPT might assist with the "drudge work" associated with writing and coding while also having the potential to provide a more "interactive" entertainment experience.  

Hollywood producers have already started to speculate about ChatGPT's potential effects on the TV and filmmaking industries, both positive and negative.

Hollywood's reaction to ChatGPT influence

According to the Writers Guild of America West, they are "monitoring the development of ChatGPT and similar technologies in the event they require additional protections for writers."

The screenwriters, however, see ChatGPT as a tool to help the writing process rather than as a way to replace writers' labor, noted the THR report.

The professions where users "didn't want human judgment there in the first place," such as those requiring content moderation, are the ones that ChatGPT would be best suited to replace, according to Brockman. 

Most Popular

"Every aspect of life is going to be sort of amplified by this technology, and I'm sure there are some aspects or people or companies that will say, 'I don't want that,' and that's okay," he said.

"I think it's really going to be a tool, just like the cell phone in your pocket, that is going to be available when it makes sense."

Earlier on Wednesday, Hollywood's famous director, Steven Spielberg, commented on the rise of AI and how he considers AI chatbot tech like the ChatGPT soulless.

"I love anything that is created not by a computer, but by a human person," Spielberg told late-night show host Stephen Colbert in an interview on Wednesday. 

"The soul is unimaginable and is ineffable. And it cannot be created by any algorithm, it is just something that exists in all of us."  

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
The worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndrome

The number of satellites in orbit is increasing and soon we will have difficulties observing the sky. Cleaning up the space debris would be like 'collecting bullets'.

Chris Young | 8/11/2022
How an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
sciencepremiumHow an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
Sade Agard| 9/23/2022
The JET nuclear fusion project spells an exciting future
sciencepremiumThe JET nuclear fusion project spells an exciting future
Deena Theresa| 9/7/2022
More Stories
innovation
AI-powered robots cut out weeds while leaving crops untouched
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/11/2023
innovation
Grammarly gets on the AI wagon, introduces ChatGPT-inspired GrammarlyGo
Baba Tamim| 3/11/2023
innovation
AI may be fueling ageism and inequality in aged care homes, finds study
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/11/2023