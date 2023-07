An avant-garde company in the cycling industry has found the solution to your long lonely rides.

Urtopia made waves at EUROBIKE 2023 with the introduction of the world’s first e-bike integrated with ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI that is all the rage right now.

In a press release, the company said that their smart e-bike would be an exceptional companion for riders, delivering real-time assistance, powered by ChatGPT and Urtopia’s voice recognition features.

Breaking boundaries and opening up cycling for all.

Dubbed “the bicycle with a mind”, the company claims the e-bike makes every journey full of surprises and joy. With technology such as built-in GPS navigation, anti-theft measures, riding safety features, and data recording capabilities, Urtopia offers a secure and enjoyable cycling experience for riders of all levels.