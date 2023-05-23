The US now has 150 of the TOP500 supercomputers in the world

The US has edged past China when it comes to being home to the world's fastest supercomputers. The number of machines in the U.S. is now 150, up from 126 last year, while the number of supercomputers from China fell from 162 to 134, Techspot reported.

Supercomputers are capable of crunching large numbers for advanced scientific applications and have become synonymous with a nation's pursuit of technological progress.

The Top500 ranking of supercomputers provides a metric for the measurement of how computing prowess is evolving in nations around the world.

TOP500 Supercomputers 2023

The 61st edition of the TOP500 list recently arrived and the US seems to have made quite some progress by lifting itself up from second place to the top spot, in terms of the absolute number of computers.