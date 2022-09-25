US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal

"HACM is a powerful example of developing and integrating combat capabilities alongside our partners from the beginning," U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. said on Thursday.

"HACM will provide our commanders with tactical flexibility to employ fighters to hold high-value, time-sensitive targets at risk while maintaining bombers for other strategic targets."

The Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE), a joint U.S. and Australian research, helped design the first-of-its-kind missile.

The U.S. Air Force placed a strong emphasis on enhancing interoperability with allies and partners in order to stay ahead of strategic rivals. As evidence, the Air Force recently awarded Raytheon Missiles and Defense a $985,348,124 contract to develop and demonstrate Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile prototypes.

The Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman team will provide operationally prepared missiles to the U.S. state under the terms of their contract.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense continues to be at the forefront of hypersonic weapon and air-breathing technology development," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense.