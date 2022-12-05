The ARRW, the United States' first hypersonic missile, is almost ready for operational status

The AGM-183 ARRW is a hypersonic air-to-ground missile planned for use by the United States Air Force. Lockheed Martin made the boost-glide vehicle. It has a rocket motor that speeds it up to more than Mach 5 before it glides to its target.

The U.S. Air Force granted Lockheed Martin a $480 million contract in August 2018 to develop an air-launched hypersonic weapon. In June 2019, the AGM-183A ARRW ("Arrow"), the resulting missile, underwent its initial captive carry flight test on board a B-52 of the United States Air Force.

U.S. aircrews have now standardized the loading procedures for the new missile. United States Air Force

The U.S. Air Force indicated that it would proceed with the acquisition of the AGM-183A in February 2020, the same month that the Trump Administration proposed a 23 percent boost in the budget for hypersonic weapons.

According to Michael D. Griffin, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the United States was "near at hand" to having a hypersonic boost-glide weapon ready for use in March 2020.

The AGM-183A can travel at a maximum speed of almost 15,000 mph (24,000 km/h; Mach 20) and uses a boost-glide mechanism in which a rocket is mounted to accelerate it to a hypersonic speed before it glides toward a target.