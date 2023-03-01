US Air Force looks to make jet fuel out of thin air

Making aviation fuel from thin air

The U.S. Air Force's move also aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. Being able to generate fuel onsite will also reduce the emissions associated with the transportation of fossil fuels from refineries to ports and onto air force bases, and even into tankers for mid-air refueling.

The U.S. Air Force has awarded a $65 million contract to Brooklyn, New York-based startup called Air Company. The firm is also known for its other products, such as perfumes and vodka made from carbon dioxide.

To do so, the Air Company traps carbon dioxide from the air and uses electricity from renewable sources to convert them into ethanol-based products. It did this during the hand sanitizer shortages during the pandemic and is hopeful it can replicate the same for the U.S. Air Force at its forward base location in the future too.

Given the scale of fuel required for aviation purposes, Air Company is currently using waste emissions that are generated during the production of biodiesel to generate its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The long term solution to decarbonizing may lie elsewhere LeoPatrizi/ iStock

While this sounds sustainable, the biodiesel industry is also a contributor to emissions as it relies on fossil-fuel-based fertilizers and transportation. The process has been found to release nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that is 300 times as potent as carbon dioxide.