US Air Force and MIT commission a lead AI pilot for their innovative project

The military department and the university created an artificial intelligence project called the Department of the Air Force-Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (DAF-MIT AI Accelerator).

The project and the pilot

A prototype of the project was signed with an executive order in 2019, and it had various strategies put into place in 2020. The collective team, known as the DAF-MIT AI Accelerator, commissioned their lead AI pilot last month. The pilot is the study the DAF Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (AIA) is doing to test out a course for teaching AI. “In this pilot, [the cohort] will gain a practical grounding in AI and its business applications helping you transform your organizations into the workforce of the future,” said Major John Radovan, deputy director of the AIA.

Process to select the lead AI pilot

The DAF-MIT AI Accelerator team selected a pilot out of over 1,400 applicants. In total, 200 participants were selected to create a diverse group across DAF and other U.S. government organizations. Colonel Garry Floyd, the director of DAF Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (AIA), said, “AI is in and is coming to the battle space. The question is what are we bringing and what is the pacing threat bringing?” Floyd continued, “as you learn about the capabilities and limitations of AI, please know that your AI Accelerator team here is working to make AI perform even better for the DAF’s use cases through our various lines of efforts.”

Background on the initiative

The strategy was part of the American AI Initiative that was signed by President Biden in the United States in Feb. 2019. “Continued American leadership in Artificial Intelligence is of paramount importance to maintaining the economic and national security of the United States,” Biden said in a statement.